Prescott eyes “giant” record this Sunday vs New York

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has built his reputation as one of the NFL’s most consistent quarterbacks not only through his production, but also through his absolute dominance of the NFC East.

Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott has compiled a staggering divisional record (33-9 after last Thursday’s loss in Philadelphia), making him one of the most reliable weapons the Cowboys can count on when facing their longtime rivals.

This Sunday, when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in their home opener at AT&T Stadium, Prescott has a chance to inch closer to history.

Already owning one of the most lopsided personal records against a single team, he could tie and soon surpass legendary marks that only a handful of quarterbacks in league history have reached.

Giant Streak

When Prescott first arrived in the NFL as a 4th round rookie, the Giants had his number. New York swept both meetings in 2016, handing him his only two career losses against them.

Since then, it has been all Prescott. He’s rattled off 13 consecutive wins against the Giants, making his lifetime record 13-2.

What makes the streak even more impressive is that it has spanned different eras of Giants football, through coaching changes, roster overhauls, and even playoff-caliber squads.

No matter the version of Big Blue, Prescott has consistently found ways to win.

The streak also highlights his leadership and stability at quarterback for Dallas.

While the Giants have gone through multiple starters, ranging from Eli Manning’s final years to Daniel Jones’ highs and lows, Prescott has been the constant, delivering victory after victory.

That level of continuity has been a defining factor in keeping the Cowboys in control of the rivalry, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

Hall of Fame Footsteps

As Prescott eyes his 14th straight win against the Giants, he joins a conversation reserved for the NFL’s all-time greats.

The last quarterback to win 13 straight games against a single opponent was Tom Brady, who dominated the Buffalo Bills in unprecedented fashion during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brady’s stranglehold over Buffalo became legendary, symbolizing both his greatness and the Patriots’ dynasty.

Now, Prescott has carved out a similar storyline in the NFC East.

To win 13 straight against one of the NFL’s oldest and fiercest rivals is no small feat, and matching Brady’s streak only underscores just how rare it is.

For Prescott, this isn’t just about wins. It’s about cementing his legacy as one of the best divisional quarterbacks of his generation.

Eye On the All-Time Record

While Prescott’s streak is remarkable, the record books show there is still a higher bar to chase.

The longest winning streak by a quarterback against a single opponent belongs to Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Bob Griese, who won 17 consecutive games against the Buffalo Bills during the 1970s.

That dominance stood as a symbol of Miami’s supremacy in that era, and it has remained unmatched for decades.

Prescott may not be there yet, but if he continues his mastery over the Giants, the conversation will only grow louder.

With 13 straight already in his pocket, every additional victory moves him closer to Griese’s legendary run.

Cowboys fans will no doubt savor every step of the chase, especially if it comes at the expense of a rival as storied as the Giants.