Jerry Jones won Super Bowl 60…for the Packers

Just two weeks into the 2025 season and, barring significant injuries, the Green Bay Packers are the clear favorites to win the 60th Super Bowl out in San Francisco in February.

If the Packers pull it off, it will be their fifth win in six appearances. They will have Jerry Jones to thank for it too.

Almost three weeks ago, Jones shipped off Parsons to Green Bay for Kenny Clark and two first round draft picks.

They are likely going to be late first-round picks at that.

Because the Packers are 2-0 to start the year. They have already dominated two 2024 playoff teams that are expected to contend for their division titles this year.

After Thursday night’s win over the Commanders, Packers fans chanted “Thank you, Jerry” while Parsons was seated for a post-game interview.

The way he reacted to that should tell you just how motivated he will be on September 28th when Green Bay comes to AT&T Stadium.

Terrence Steele is going to need a lot of help. Assuming he hasn’t been replaced by Nate Thomas by then.

By the way, while the Cowboys’ defense apparently couldn’t stop a butterfly, the Packers’ defense held Washington to 200 passing yards and 51 rushing and Detroit to 225 passing yards and 46 rushing.

Dallas has yielded 152-158 to the Eagles and 450-84 to New York.

Cowboys Are Not Title Contenders

Sunday’s wild 40-37 overtime win over the Giants was a nice way to mark the Cowboys’ 1,000th regular season game.

It was 17-16 Dallas going into the fourth quarter. Then both defenses checked out of the game.

In the end, the Cowboys got back to 1-1, as predicted.

With a three-point win, that was also predicted, even though the predicted final score was about half what the actual turned out to be.

The Giants are simply not a good team. They also made several critical blunders.

Brian Daboll passing up a chance to extend the lead to six points early in the third was a key point.

A Giants’ field goal there and this game doesn’t go to overtime at all.

Russell Wilson had a career game. Until he foolishly tried to throw a hero ball late in overtime.

The Cowboys drove for the game-winning field goal off of that turnover.

Dallas will not win games playing like this when they face the tougher teams in the NFL. And they have far too many games ahead against 2024 playoff teams.

This team is not a Super Bowl contender the way they played on Sunday because this team will not be able to score 40 every week.

And with the way the defense looks so far, it will need to.

By The Numbers

Dallas is now 570-424-6 all-time in regular season games and 315-167-4 when playing at home.

The win improved the team to 77-54 when playing at AT&T Stadium.

The victory improves the Cowboys’ all-time record against the Giants to 78-47-2 all-time. They are 43-21-1 when hosting New York.

Sunday’s win extended each of Dallas’ win streaks, both overall and at home against the Giants, to nine straight wins.

The Cowboys have won 16 of the last 17 meetings over New York overall.

Dallas is now 44-22 all-time and 24-10 at home in the second week of the season all-time. They are 11-3 when their Week 2 opponents are the Giants.

A New Scoragami

Once Brandon Aubrey banged in that 64-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, a brand new Scoragami was guaranteed, no matter how the game ended.

The 40-37 final is the first-ever final score in Dallas’ history. Had the game ended tied at 37-37, 39-27, 43-37, 44-27, or even 45-37, those scores too would have been a new Scoragami.

Out of 1,067 total games, including the 37 playoff games in Cowboys’ history, Sunday’s final score was the 422nd different final score in franchise history.