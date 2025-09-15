Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey on Historic 2025 NFL Scoring Pace

Brandon Aubrey is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons.

Here’s how the Cowboys’ kicker’s first three seasons stack up against Justin Tucker, Adam Vinatieri, and other legends—and why he could be on pace to break NFL history.

The Rise of Brandon Aubrey

The Dallas Cowboys have discovered a game-changing star—and he’s not a quarterback, wide receiver, or defensive end. Brandon Aubrey has turned special teams into one of the Cowboys’ biggest strengths.

Through two weeks of the 2025 season, Aubrey has been flawless, drilling 6-for-6 field goals and 6-for-6 extra points.

Against the New York Giants in Week 2, he delivered his best performance yet: 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points, single-handedly scoring 16 of Dallas’ points.

His clutch 64-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game was one yard short of his career long (65 yards), a moment that energized the team and fanbase.

Aubrey’s career total now stands at 331 points, all accomplished in just three seasons. His accuracy and ability to connect from deep are putting him on a trajectory that rivals the early careers of the greatest kickers of all time.

How Aubrey Stacks Up Against the All-Time Greats

To fully appreciate Aubrey’s start, here’s how he compares to the first three seasons of NFL legends—and how close he is to Harrison Butker’s all-time three-year scoring record.

What These Projections Mean

Aubrey Projected (career pace) : This projection uses Aubrey’s career average points per game (over 35 games played) and multiplies it by 15 games left in the 2025 season. This is a conservative estimate based on his total production so far—not just his hot start.

: This projection uses Aubrey’s career average points per game (over 35 games played) and multiplies it by 15 games left in the 2025 season. This is a conservative estimate based on his total production so far—not just his hot start. Aubrey Projected (2025): This uses his red-hot 2025 start (12 points per game through Weeks 1-2). If he keeps this up, Aubrey would finish with around 503 career points through his first three seasons—smashing Harrison Butker’s NFL record of 426 points for a kicker over the same span.

Accuracy, Range, and Consistency

Aubrey’s career field goal percentage sits near 90%, putting him in the same conversation as Justin Tucker for efficiency.

Even more impressive is his ability to hit from long distance—25-28 from 50+ yards in his young career. His perfect start to 2025 proves he’s not just accurate but ice-cold under pressure.

Schottenheimer’s Trust in His Kicker

Under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas has fully embraced Aubrey’s leg as a weapon.

The Cowboys are no longer just hoping to score touchdowns—they are playing smart, knowing Aubrey can reliably convert from 50 yards and beyond.

This changes how Dallas calls plays on 3rd and 4th down, giving them a legitimate advantage in field position battles.

What Comes Next for Brandon Aubrey

Brandon Aubrey is already changing how the Cowboys play the game. With 323 career points and a perfect start to 2025, his production is setting a new standard for early-career kickers.

If he maintains anything close to his current pace, Aubrey could eclipse Butker’s all-time three-year scoring record by a wide margin—rewriting what we expect from the kicker position in the NFL.