Cowboys again go heavy in the trenches in my defensive roster projection

After sorting through the offensive side of the ball, the focus now shifts to defense and special teams.

Just like with the offense, the Dallas Cowboys’ depth has made this process extremely difficult. Some decisions, however, are being forced by circumstance.

I predict four defensive players will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerbacks Josh Butler, Shavon Revel, and Caelen Carson.

By rule, they will be sidelined for at least the first four games before being eligible to return.

On the special teams front, the Cowboys will likely perform their annual roster “magic trick” by releasing vested veterans ST ACE C.J. Goodwin and LS Trent Sieg.

Because vested veterans don’t have to clear waivers, the team can bring them back to the practice squad, temporarily opening up roster spots for depth at other positions.

With those factors considered, here’s how I predict the defense and specialists will round out the 53-man roster.

Defensive Ends (6)

Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, James Houston

Micah Parsons is the crown jewel of the Cowboys’ defense, one of the league’s most feared pass rushers despite his current contract stalemate.

Opposite him, 2nd round pick Marshawn Kneeland has impressed with his motor and length, showing starter-level potential already. Donovan Ezeiruaku flashed throughout camp and earned his place as a rotational rusher for his rookie campaign.

Dante Fowler Jr. provides veteran experience, while James Houston is a sneaky addition who can rush the passer in sub-packages.

Sam Williams rounds out the group with athletic upside and has shown improved discipline this offseason. This is one of the deepest edge groups in the league.

Missed the cut: Payton Turner, Tyrus Wheat

Defensive Tackles (5)

Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Solomon Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Earnest Brown IV

Osa Odighizuwa remains the most consistent interior disruptor on the roster, while Mazi Smith likely only makes the team out of necessity and organizational pride.

Veteran Solomon Thomas brings experience and versatility, able to play across multiple spots on the line.

Perrion Winfrey provides depth and pass-rush upside from the inside, with the capability to take his game to the edge if needed.

Earnest Brown IV, officially listed as a defensive end, makes the roster because of his flexibility to slide inside when needed.

That kind of positional versatility is exactly what the Cowboys’ defensive line thrives on.

Missed the cut: Jay Toia, Denzel Daxon

Linebackers (5)

Kenneth Murray Jr., Marist Liufau, Jack Sanborn, Damone Clark, Shemar James

With Overshown headed to PUP, this linebacker group takes shape around Kenneth Murray Jr., who was signed to bring speed and range in the middle.

Marist Liufau stood out with his instincts and special teams ability in his second season. Jack Sanborn is a tackling machine who solidified his role as a dependable reserve.

Damone Clark is expected to take another step forward after showing flashes of sideline-to-sideline speed last season.

Rounding it out, Shemar James provides physicality and projects as a strong depth piece.

Cornerbacks (6)

Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Israel Mukuamu, Andrew Booth, Zion Childress

Injuries have forced the Cowboys to adjust here. Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland form one of the NFL’s best cornerback duos.

Kaiir Elam, acquired via trade, gives Dallas another long and athletic option. Israel Mukuamu’s versatility allows him to line up both at safety and corner.

Andrew Booth brings depth on the outside, while Zion Childress flashed enough to earn a role in the slot.

With Butler, Revel, and Carson all sidelined to start the year, Dallas will rely heavily on this core group early.

Missed the cut: Troy Pride Jr., Kemon Hall

Safeties (4)

Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, Markquese Bell

This safety room is one of the strongest on the roster. Donovan Wilson brings physicality and tone-setting energy.

Malik Hooker is the ball-hawking center fielder who provides stability on the back end. Juanyeh Thomas emerged last year as a reliable depth piece, while Markquese Bell offers unique linebacker-safety hybrid skills.

Together, this quartet gives the defense incredible flexibility.

Missed the cut: Alijah Clark

Special Teams (2)

K Brandon Aubrey, P Bryan Anger

Brandon Aubrey continues as the Cowboys’ kicker after a breakout season in 2023, while Bryan Anger remains a steady, elite punter.

As mentioned earlier, LS Trent Sieg and coverage ace C.J. Goodwin will almost certainly return after the roster is finalized, but the Cowboys’ initial cutdown gives them extra room to maneuver elsewhere before Week 1.