Week 2 Injury Report: DaRon Bland the only missing piece for Dallas

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their first home game of the season, the injury report was nearly perfect.

The game tomorrow against the New York Giants is one that they have to win before they get ready to play the Bears and the Packers the next two weeks.

Outside of one player, the Cowboys are as healthy as they can be, take a look.

Dallas Cowboys

Out:

CB DaRon Bland (Foot)

Bland, who missed all week of practice, injured his foot in Monday’s practice, according to Todd Archer.

The injury is unrelated to the stress fracture in Bland’s left foot that required surgery last season and cost him 10 games.

Bland played all 63 snaps Thursday night and made three tackles.

#Cowboys final injury report vs. Giants (Week 2):



🔑 DaRon Bland (foot) ruled out, as expected.



everyone else is full go. pic.twitter.com/U5EPRNiKVc — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 12, 2025

He signed a four-year, $92 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed, on Aug. 31.

This was not the most ideal time for Bland to get hurt, but it seems like every single time the Dallas Cowboys sign someone to an extension, they end up hurt just a game or two into the season.

Dallas will now have to lean on their depth at corner, with younger players and rotational pieces, including names like Kaiir Elam, Reddy Steward, and the possibility of elevating training camp standout Zion Childress for depth and larger roles until Bland is able to return.

Bland won’t go on IR, so let’s hope he can at least return for the game against Green Bay.

New York Giants

Out:

ILB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Calf)

Doubtful:

T Andrew Thomas (Foot)

Questionable:

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Ankle)

The only one that is currently listed as out for the Giants as of now is Flannigan-Fowles, but Andrew Thomas looks like he is not going to play and that would be big news for a Cowboys pass rush that could not bring Jalen Hurts to the ground a week ago.

Russell Wilson is starting again this week for New York and Matt Eberflus needs to have these guys hunting him with how bad the Giants offensive line is.

I think this game will be a bit closer for the first half or so, and then the Cowboys like the Washington Commanders did to the Giants last week, and that is pull away.

The Dallas offense is just to good and the Giants are maybe the worst team in football.

They can’t overlook them, though, because if they do, who knows what the media world is going to look like come Monday morning for this team.