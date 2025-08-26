TRADE**: Cowboys ship former 5th round pick to New Orleans

The Dallas Cowboys have made another roster move ahead of the August 26th deadline, trading away OL Asim Richards to the New Orleans Saints for a yet-to-be disclosed return.

Richards, a former fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was viewed as a developmental lineman who offered versatility at both guard and tackle.

Despite his potential, the Cowboys opted to move on, capitalizing on the Saints’ need for depth across their offensive front.

The move comes as no surprise, given Dallas’ consistent willingness to deal from positions of depth in exchange for future assets.

I expect that late-round pick is the compensation, but wouldn’t be surprised if the Saints plan to send back a player.

The Saints, who have battled injuries and inconsistency along their offensive line in recent years, are likely betting on Richards’ upside as a long-term project who could push for a rotational role.

Good News for Nate Thomas

One of the more intriguing aspects of this trade is what it signals about the Cowboys’ confidence in rookie lineman Nate Thomas.

An undrafted free agent who impressed throughout training camp, Thomas has quietly climbed the depth chart with his steady play and physical style.

Dallas’ decision to part ways with Richards suggests the staff believes Thomas is ready to step into the swing role or at least serve as a reliable backup option.

Thomas is expected to start at left tackle in place of the injured Tyler Guyton in Week 1 at Philadelphia.

Guyton is back working with the team, but his conditioning might not be up to par in time, and a more likely scenario is Week 2 against New York.

While the exact compensation for Richards is not yet known, the move underscores the Cowboys’ belief in their young talent while maintaining roster flexibility as final cuts approach.