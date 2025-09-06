Grading the Dallas Cowboys’ All-Pros Performances in Week 1

As we head into the first Sunday of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that have already played in 2025. The outcome wasn’t what anybody was hoping for, and the Cowboys’ All-Pros have caught the majority of the flak for it.

That isn’t a surprise, as the big names always get the media and fanbase focus, but it’s important to look past the loss to see how they actually fared.

Box score watching never tells the true story of a game, and especially not the one we saw on Thursday night. That game was filled to the brim with crazy storylines and moments; you can’t judge it if you didn’t watch.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of those star players and grade them based on their true Week 1 performance.

Dak Prescott: Control What You Can Control

Performance Grade: A-

Anybody who says Dak Prescott cost the Cowboys this game, or played anything less than great, deserves the Jalen Carter treatment.

In all seriousness, any unbiased spectator should have been able to see how well Prescott played on Thursday. Pristine accuracy, strong mobility, and the kind of aggression that Dallas needed if they were to pull off the upset.

90% of Dak Prescott’s on-target passes tonight were catchable, according to PFSN Live QB Charting. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JWWmExHIo5 — PFSN (@PFSN365) September 5, 2025

At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control, and that was the story of Week 1 for Prescott.

His supporting cast did not perform well enough around him, and it ultimately cost the Cowboys the game. If Prescott plays like that the rest of the way, they have no issue at quarterback in the years to come.

CeeDee Lamb: Great Box Score, Costly Mistakes

Performance Grade: D+

I tried to balance the statistical showing with the drops heard around the world here; a D+ was the best I could deliver for 88.

Ultimately, while CeeDee Lamb got open, made some great catches and plays, and ran up the yard count, he cost Dallas the game. Three fourth-quarter drops can’t happen, especially with the kind of talent he is.

I don’t expect those issues to continue, which gives some hope for the Cowboys as they play easier teams, but boy, that was rough.

Lamb should be on the JUGS machine from now until next Sunday.

Tyler Smith: Rare Flag Doesn’t Define Game

Performance Grade: B+

All-Pro guard Tyler Smith picked up a rare holding call during the game, but that shouldn’t define his entire performance.

This young man seemingly gets stronger each season, and it is massive for the future of the Cowboys’ offense. Smith did exactly what he needed to across all four quarters.

Limit pressures and sacks, and clear lanes for a below-average running back room. Sure, the penalty was frustrating, but we likely won’t see much of that from him this season; it was a mighty fine performance from this mighty man on Thursday.

Trevon Diggs: Flawless Return From Injury

Performance Grade: A+

The Cowboys organization publicly criticized Trevon Diggs and his injury recovery this summer. He has made them look like outright fools.

Diggs beat the expected timetable to return in Week 1, and in limited snaps, he delivered a phenomenal performance. He was not targeted once, and he shut down star wide receivers throughout.

Not only did #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs play in Week 1.



But I don't believe he allowed a single reception. What a performance by him. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 5, 2025

I don’t think anybody expected him to play the full game, so as he ramps up from the injury, he’ll gain a larger sample size, but this was a great start.

He has set himself up to have a much-needed bounce back in 2025.

DaRon Bland: Average Showing After New Contract

Performance Grade: B

After receiving a hefty raise from the Dallas front office, DaRon Bland had an up-and-down night against the Eagles.

He missed a team-high three tackles, but he also did well in shutting down targets his way. He was only thrown at twice, though both of those were completed for receptions.

With Diggs recovering and the rest of the cornerback room depleted of good health and talent, Bland needs to have a great 2025 season. I wouldn’t say this was a bad start, but it wasn’t anything to go crazy over.

Hopefully, he keeps shaking off the rust and earning that new money as time goes on.