Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: 2026 Cowboys Draft Prospect

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was graded as one of the nation’s best safeties in 2025. Here’s what the film says about his Dallas Cowboys fit.

I found that Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was second among FBS safeties in overall defensive grade at 92.1, according to PFF, and a coverage grade of 91.8 during the 2025 regular season.

The production is real, but the question isn’t whether he can play, it’s whether his skill set aligns with what the defense wants to become under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Before reacting to a handful of explosive plays, I want you all to know it’s worth looking at the full picture. We want to know how he was used, where he thrived, and where adjustments are needed.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Role

I didn’t see McNeil-Warren spend his season parked deep as a single-high safety. The snap count breakdown tells the story:

384 snaps in the box

178 at free safety

31 in the slot

13 at wide corner

Nearly 400 snaps in the box near the line of scrimmage means run support, tight end matchups, and working in heavy traffic. That’s a physical role.

Despite playing in the box that often, the coverage efficiency remained elite.

If you look at his 316 coverage snaps, he allowed 6 receptions for 116 yards, 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and a 56.5 passer rating allowed.

Six caught across an entire season speaks to not only awareness, spacing discipline, and timing, but also to the fact quarterbacks didn’t target his area.

The Explosive Play Context

You may see him get burned on video found online, but only two plays were for big yardage. It will show he gave up 18.5 yards per catch, but the two biggest passing plays against him were for 37 and 73 yards.

Those explosive plays inflated the average.

His worst game of the year was against Bowling Green where he gave up two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Once his leverage slipped, his recovery speed wasn’t enough to erase the mistake.

Against Central Michigan, a 37-yard gain appeared in another below-average outing.

I believe the pattern stays consistent when he plays within the structure of the defense and maintains patients. When he presses and tries to eliminate space to aggressively, the play can flip the field.

That’s a discipline issue, not processing.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s Physical Profile and Parker’s Preference

This is where I feel the Dallas connection becomes clear.

Christian Parker has favored bigger safeties, meaning players over 6-foot and around 200 pounds, who can handle physical responsibilities near the line while still rotating into coverage.

McNeil-Warren fits that profile at 6’2” and 202 pounds.

His season production can also reinforce the fit:

38 solo tackles

27 assists

16 stops

2 forced fumbles

1 sack

5 total pressures

A 13.3 missed tackle rate is not good, but could be considered reasonable considering he played so much in the box. The forced fumbles highlight an active effort to dislodge the football, not just secure tackles.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths:

Second among FBS safeties in overall coverage grade

Elite coverage efficiency

Hybrid alignment versatility

Turnover production

Areas for growth:

Limiting explosive plays

Maintaining discipline in space

When alignment, grading, and coaching philosophy intersect, the projection becomes clear. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren isn’t a finished product.

His play at a lower college level could hinder him slightly, but he’s a legitimate Day 2 option with starter upside, who could go in the first round if teams get safety happy in the draft.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class