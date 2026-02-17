Should the Cowboys consider newly released Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb?

Remember how bad the Dallas Cowboys defense was last year, and how bad we begged to have another guy who could rush the quarterback?

Well, Monday morning, the first name on the free agent market that the Cowboys should get in the building was released.

The Dolphins cut two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that this decision was always expected after the team restructured Chubb’s contract last year, which resulted in a $31.2 million cap hit for 2026.

Good Move For Dallas

Jadeveon Clowney led the Cowboys in sacks last season with 8.5 after they traded Micah Parsons a week before the season started.

Chubb tore his ACL in 2024, but bounced back last season for Miami, and had the same amount of sacks as Clowney, 8.5.

Prior to that though, he totaled 11 sacks in 2023 to go along with a league-leading six forced fumbles.

I am not even sure if Jerry Jones would take a peak at him, but he should at least make the call to his agent and see what the asking price would be.

After his restructure last year, Bradley Chubb had a cap number of more than $31M for 2026. Release was always the plan. https://t.co/KqDWLhIuYc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2026

You had the worst defense in football last year, and you cannot try and bank on two first round picks and a new coaching staff to fix it for you.

This team has got to add at least one or two free agents, and Chubb would be a great fit for this team. It would be even better if you re-sign Clowney and use these two guys as your 1-2 punch at rushing the quarterback.

Now we have to understand first that the Cowboys can’t go out and sign him like tomorrow, even if they wanted to.

NFL free agency officially opens and contracts can be signed starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 11, 2026, coinciding with the start of the new league year.

A “legal tampering period” begins earlier on March 9, allowing negotiations, but official deals require waiting until the March 11 deadline.

If the Cowboys can get him for the right price, I would take a chance on him. Look what Clowney did with Dallas after he signed a prove-it deal. Now he will probably look to get a little bit more, but Chubb being able to produce over 8 sacks in his first year back from a torn ACL is good enough for me!

They will never be able to replace the production of Micah Parsons with one player. That is why you have to get a solid 1-2 combo in the building and I think adding Chubb if they re-sign Clowney would be a solid duo.

You add him with the defensive tackles of Osa Odighizuwa, Quinnen Williams, and Kenny Clark, and all of a sudden, that defensive line goes from below average to good.

The first two round picks can be used on the secondary because that and adding another linebacker are the two biggest issues heading into the new league year.

Chubb is only 29 and could very well come into Dallas on a solid two-year deal and make an impact and help out a defense that can’t get any worse than they were a year ago.

Let’s see how the next month and half goes. The first order of business should be getting George Pickens and Javonte Williams re-signed, and they go after a guy like Chubb and whomever else they can find.

Jerry tried to be cheap last year by signing former first round picks for the bare minimum, and they never played. He said he would “bust the budget” this offseason, but let’s not forget when he was going to go “all in,” a few years ago, and that never happened.

At least I can wish, right?