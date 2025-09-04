Inside The Star » Game Coverage » Week 1 Injury Report: Cowboys get good news on 2 starters

Week 1 Injury Report: Cowboys get good news on 2 starters

by Sep 4, 2025
3

Welcome to game day, and with that means the first injury report of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Philadelphia to take on the defending champs and division rival Eagles in the NFL’s opening game tonight in Philly.

This team is going to need all hands on deck, and luckily for them, they got the best news possibly heading into this game, news that I don’t think many thought us fans would get.

Take a look below, and you will know what I am talking about.

Dallas Cowboys

Out:

  • DT Perrion Winfrey (Back)

Winfrey is the only guy on the Dallas Cowboys first injury report that will not suit up for the first game of the season.

His back issue flared up earlier this week, and I am not totally sure how many snaps he would have played if he was ready to go anyway.

As you can see, this is the only player on the Cowboys roster with a game designation.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and left tackle Tyler Guyton carry no injury designation into tonight’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and will be available to play.

Now, how much they will play, that remains to be seen.

On Friday, coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged it is easier to mix and match how much Diggs plays compared with Guyton because of their positions.

Look for Kaiir Elam and Diggs on the outside with DaRon Bland in the slot.

Either way, after the Micah Parsons trade, this is about the best news that the Cowboys could have gotten heading into tonight’s game against the Eagles.

They will need all hands on deck if they want to put off this upset.

Philadelphia Eagles

Out:

  • QB Tanner McKee (Thump)

Like the Cowboys, the Eagles also got good news for one of their stars.

Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was on the injury report all week dealing with a back problem and did not practice Monday, but was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That means both teams are going into the game tonight as healthy as they can be for the time being, and we will see how the game goes.

We have to keep it real. I don’t expect the Cowboys to win this game, and you shouldn’t either.

We know what this team is, and they are just not good enough top to bottom to beat the Eagles who just won the Super Bowl. I would love nothing more than to be wrong, but we will see.

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor is a Dallas Cowboys fan from the Midwest. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and works at a Junior College in the TRIO Upward Bound department. Taylor has written for two publications in his lifetime. The first was as a Sports Reporter for Journal Star while in college. He also spent a year as a Regional News Reporter for Shaw Media. When he is not working or writing for Inside The Star, he enjoys bowling competitively. Feel free to connect with him on his social media outlets listed below!

