Week 1 Injury Report: Cowboys get good news on 2 starters

Welcome to game day, and with that means the first injury report of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Philadelphia to take on the defending champs and division rival Eagles in the NFL’s opening game tonight in Philly.

This team is going to need all hands on deck, and luckily for them, they got the best news possibly heading into this game, news that I don’t think many thought us fans would get.

Take a look below, and you will know what I am talking about.

Dallas Cowboys

Out:

DT Perrion Winfrey (Back)

Winfrey is the only guy on the Dallas Cowboys first injury report that will not suit up for the first game of the season.

His back issue flared up earlier this week, and I am not totally sure how many snaps he would have played if he was ready to go anyway.

As you can see, this is the only player on the Cowboys roster with a game designation.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and left tackle Tyler Guyton carry no injury designation into tonight’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and will be available to play.

Good injury news for the #Cowboys before the opener: CB Trevon Diggs and OT Tyler Guyton are both off the report and good to go. pic.twitter.com/hcoxLr9vFV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2025

Now, how much they will play, that remains to be seen.

On Friday, coach Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged it is easier to mix and match how much Diggs plays compared with Guyton because of their positions.

Look for Kaiir Elam and Diggs on the outside with DaRon Bland in the slot.

Either way, after the Micah Parsons trade, this is about the best news that the Cowboys could have gotten heading into tonight’s game against the Eagles.

They will need all hands on deck if they want to put off this upset.

Philadelphia Eagles

Out:

QB Tanner McKee (Thump)

Like the Cowboys, the Eagles also got good news for one of their stars.

Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was on the injury report all week dealing with a back problem and did not practice Monday, but was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is off the injury report and is expected to play Thursday night vs. the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/plMC6UDNeR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2025

That means both teams are going into the game tonight as healthy as they can be for the time being, and we will see how the game goes.

We have to keep it real. I don’t expect the Cowboys to win this game, and you shouldn’t either.

We know what this team is, and they are just not good enough top to bottom to beat the Eagles who just won the Super Bowl. I would love nothing more than to be wrong, but we will see.